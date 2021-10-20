Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad linked the increasing terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir to the abrogation of Article 370. Arguing against politicising the targeted killings in J&K, he stressed the need for the security forces to uncover the modus operandi of the terrorists. He also recalled that development didn't suffer during the earlier regimes even as terrorism continued to be the biggest challenge.

Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, "In the last three decades, there have been ups and downs in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. I don't want to politicise this but I can say that there have been phases even earlier. During my time, terrorism drastically came down. Then, it went up. It doesn't mean that a particular leader or a particular person or system was in favour of terrorism."

"In the past also, when we didn't have the Governor's Rule, in every regime- whether it was Farooq Sahab's time, my time, Mufti Sahab's time, Umar Sahab's time, Mehbooba's time, both things were going simultaneously. Terrorism was going and the development was going on simultaneously. Sometimes terrorism was less, sometimes it was more. But we did not allow the development to suffer," he added disapproving the current government's approach.

Moreover, Azad opined, "The government had done a mistake when the abrogation of Article 370 took place and when the state was divided into two. Having 144 or curfew and putting more than 16,000 people in jail has worsened the things. I think again that we must find a solution."

Targeted killings rock J&K in October

Targeting killings have rocked J&K in the last few weeks after terrorists killed Makhan Lal Bindroo who owned a popular pharmacy in Srinagar's Iqbal Park, on October 5. On the same day, Virender Paswan, a street food vendor hailing from Bhagalpur in Bihar and Mohammad Shafi, a taxi driver were also shot dead by terrorists. This was followed by another gruesome incident on October 7 when Supinder Kaur, the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar and teacher Deepak Chand were gunned down.

On October 16, street vendor Arbind Kumar Sah and carpenter Sagir Ahmad fell prey to separate attacks by terrorists. Meanwhile, terrorists barged into a house at rented accommodation of migrant workers at Laran Gangipora Wanpoh in Kulgam a day later, opened fire indiscriminately and killed migrant workers Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev. Overall, 11 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks in J&K since the beginning of October. As per sources, 527 non-local labourers have been shifted to different security establishments in the Kupwara district alone.