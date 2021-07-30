J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: IAF And SDRF Resume Rescue Operations To Trace 20 Missing People

After a massive cloudburst in J&K's Anantnag district, near Amarnath cave, the rescue operation resumed on Friday to locate 20 missing people as it remained suspended for hours due to inclement weather. The officials said that the rescue operation was interrupted by heavy rains on Thursday night, but resumed on Friday in the afternoon after a slight improvement in weather conditions. Reportedly, seven persons were found dead and 17 were rescued in an injured condition when the rescue and search operation gained momentum. Moreover, several houses, cowsheds, a ration depot, a mosque, and a bridge were also destroyed due to flood flashes.

Rescue and search operation begins

The Indian Air Force (IAF) pressed three helicopters from Jammu, Srinagar, and Udhampur and made eight sorties, transferring relief load of 2250 kgs, 44 NDRF, and SRDF personnel, and four medical assistants besides evacuating two critically injured persons from Soundar to Kishtwar for specialized treatment. However, an official of disaster management informed that no helicopter sorties could mature since 6 am on Friday due to inclement weather. However, the IAF has also stationed an MI-17 helicopter in standby mode at Kishtwar since Thursday.

Further, the officials said that six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with sophisticated equipment are involved in the rescue operation along with other rescuers, police, army, and local volunteers. However, the officials advised locals to remain on alert and move away from vulnerable places because a meteorological department also said that the weather remained overcast with light rain across J&K.

The officials said, "Same conditions are most likely to continue throughout the day. A brief spell of heavy showers may occur at some places which may trigger flash flood, mudslide, and landslide."

J&K cloudburst

A massive cloudburst in J-K's Anantnag district, near Amarnath cave, has triggered flash floods in the region on Wednesday, July 28. Earlier in the day, following a cloud burst, flash floods ravaged Honjar Hamlet in Jammu & Kashmir's remote mountainous Kishtwar district, killing at least seven people and leaving 19 others missing. Howver, no casualties took place in the cave as officials informed that no one was there in the cave during the cloudburst. Despite rescue and search operations by the IAF, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to assure the public that all feasible aid is being provided in the affected areas. He wrote,

Central Government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of the cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kargil. All possible assistance is being made available in the affected areas. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

