J&K: Kulgam Anti-terror Operation Enters Day 2, One More Terrorist Neutralised

The anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam carried out by the joint security forces have now entered day 2. This is the first encounter operation that has entered the second day in a long time. The forces have confirmed the elimination of one more terrorist in the encounter. The forces on Thursday had neutralised a local terrorist in Kulgam.

Following a long night of fighting with the terrorists, the security forces tried to carry out a search operation. Having neutralised one terrorist on Thursday, the forces tried to pressurise the remaining on Friday morning. However, the forces received return fire. However, the security troops have now confirmed the killing of a second terrorist in the operation. The operation which was halted due to low visibility in the darkness has now been resumed by the forces present in the Kulgam area.

Following the killing of the terrorist, the J&K Police informed that several incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar also confirmed the identities of the terrorists killed. “Neutralised terrorists identified as District commander of HM Shiraz Molvi & Yawar Bhat. Shiraz was active since 2016 & was involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks & several civilian killings. A big success for us,” IGP Vijay Kumar said. The joint security forces began the operation after they received information about terrorists being trapped inside one of the residential areas in the region. Shooting is now underway.

Terrorist killed in J&K's Kulgam

Earlier on Thursday, one terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security troops in the Chawalgam area of Kulgam district. Acting on intel about the presence of terrorists, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation. The forces were conducting searches when terrorists fired upon them. In retaliation, one terrorist was eliminated.

Following the targeted attacks on civilians in the valley, the security forces launched a massive anti-terrorist operation. More than 10 terrorists have been neutralised so far in operations carried out by the forces in the region. The government have also sent additional troops to J&K. "Considering recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, five additional CRPF teams are being sent to the Union Territory. These companies will be deployed there within a week. The force earlier had sent 25 companies in Jammu and Kashmir," an official told ANI. Last month, terrorists attacked several non-locals, civilians and Kashmiri Pandits.

Image: ANI