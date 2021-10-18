In a tragic incident, two Non-Kashmiri labourers were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam District. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), a terrorist organisation backed by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The two victims — Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev hailed from Bihar. The Republic Media Network spoke to the family of Raja Reshi Dev.

Speaking to Republic, Raja Reshi Dev's brother stated that the victim worked for a construction company. He added that the place where his brother worked was prone to violence. In addition, he also revealed that he had returned ten days ago, however, his brother Raja Reshi Dev stayed back in the valley.

"He told us that he will be back for Diwali," his brother said

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar dials J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

After the terrorist attack, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief and condoled the death of Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev. Kumar also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased. In addition, he also expressed his concern over the health of the third victim Chun Chun Rishi Dev who was injured in the accident and is currently hospitalised. Following that, he also called the Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to discuss the situation, demanding the safety of migrant workers.

Targeted killings in J&K

In another incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, two non-Kashmiri labourers were shot dead by Pakistan-backed terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district on Sunday. In addition, one more labourer was injured in the attack. Terrorist attacks have increased in the valley in recent weeks, especially against non-Kashmiris and Kashmiri Pandits. On October 5, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a notable Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar, was shot dead. Within an hour, a non-local street vendor and a civilian were killed, while on October 7, two teachers were murdered in a downtown area of Srinagar.

