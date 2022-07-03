J&K L-G Alleges 'desperate People' Trying To Provoke Security Forces By Killing Innocents

Some people have become desperate and are attempting to provoke the Jammu and Kashmir administration by killing innocent civilians, however, the security forces won't commit mistakes, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday.

“It is our policy not to touch innocents. Not a single such incident has taken place in the last two years. If there was something suspicious, a thorough investigation was carried out followed by some action,” Sinha said, while addressing an event on the 32nd death anniversary of Sheikh Abdul Jabbar, a prominent political figure, in Ganderbal.

Sinha said some people have become desperate and “are trying to provoke us.” “They are killing innocents so that our security forces make some mistakes. (But), we will not commit such mistakes. We do not want to do any injustice to any innocent. But, we will not spare any culprit and they will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law,” he said.

"Violence and terrorism will achieve nothing. We must remember the sacrifices of the heroes of Jammu and Kashmir like Jabbar and tread the path of peace to establish a progressive and prosperous society," the Lt Governor added.

Govt establishments to be named after freedom fighters, martyrs

He said schools, colleges, hospitals, and bridges in the union territory will be named after freedom fighters, martyrs, or those who have contributed to Jammu and Kashmir’s development.

Jammu and Kashmir is a symbol of India’s unity and its greatness and we owe our strength to ancestors like Jabbar. With their blessings, we have made impressive strides in socio-economic development and today J&K’s growth is stronger than ever, Sinha said.

He further highlighted the government’s endeavours to bring transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the governance system, besides reforms and policy decisions to accelerate unprecedented growth in sectors like industries, education, healthcare, power, connectivity, infrastructure, sports, social security, self-employment etc.

Public welfare reforms introduced by the government in the last two years are paying the dividend and people at the last ladder of development are receiving the benefits, the Lt Governor said. Our objectives are clear-social justice, equitable development, and prosperity of all citizens.

