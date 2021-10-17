J&K L-G Condemns Civilian Killings, Assures Assistance To Bereaved Families

With 7 innocent civilians losing their lives in several targeted attacks on the commoners, especially the non-local labourers, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the ongoing ‘despicable’ terror attacks on civilians, as two more people were assassinated by the terrorists on Sunday, October 17.

In a tweet, expressing his grief, Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha said that he is pained by the loss of lives and furthered his condolences to the families of the bereaved. He further assured that the Jammu and Kashmir administration stands by the families of the victims.

Manoj Sinha condemns civilian killings in J&K, assures assistance to bereaved families

He wrote, “I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on Civilians in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Our security force will give a befitting reply to terrorists. J&K govt stand by the families in this time of grief.”

This comes after the L-G was called upon by the Bihar Chief Minister, as two more Bihari migrant workers were killed by the perpetrators in Kulgam’s Wanpoh on Sunday. In a series of planned attacks, terrorists have been targetting non-local labourers to instil fear in the valley. Just 24 hours ago, on Saturday, another couple of non-locals - Arvind Sah, from Bihar’s Banka and Sagir Ahmad, from Uttar Pradesh - were killed by the terrorists. Earlier, a Gol-Gappa vendor from Bihar was slain by the armed miscreants. In total, 4 residents of Bihar have lost their lives in targeted attacks in Jammu & Kashmir.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 Lakh each ex-gratia from CM's relief fund for kin of Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev who were killed by terrorists in Kulgam, J&K this evening.



CM also spoke to J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha & expressed his concern over the killings — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

On the other hand, the army and security forces are running one of the biggest counter-terrorism operations in Poonch, which has lasted for more than 7 days now to nab the perpetrators. In the ongoing encounters in Poonch, the army has lost 9 Bravehearts.

J&K: Two non-Kashmiri labourers, all of them being residents of Bihar, killed and one injured after being fired upon by terrorists at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. Police & Security Forces cordoned off the area.



Visuals from the spot.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/t7QSrKTqJz — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

In October, several civilians, especially non-locals, have been targeted by terrorists in the valley. On October 6, Srinagar chemist and Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindoo were shot dead. Within 60 minutes, a non-local street vendor and a civilian were attacked. On October 7, two teachers were assassinated. On Saturday, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh and a street hawker were shot dead by terrorists. In all, seven non-locals have been killed by terrorists in the past week in Kashmir.

