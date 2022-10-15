Last Updated:

'Dastardly act of cowardice' | J&K L-G Decries Kashmiri Pandit's Killing; Vows 'those Aiding Terrorists Will Be Punished'

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat who was shot by terrorists in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday condemned the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat who was shot by terrorists in the Shopian district. Bhat was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area, according to officials. Doctors declared him brought dead after he was shifted to Shopian hospital.

Taking it to Twitter, the office of the Lieutenant Governor called the attack on Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat a "dastardly act of cowardice". He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and assured that the perpetrators as well as those helping these terrorists will be severely punished.

'Victim's family utmost priority': DC Shopian 

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, DC Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya said, "The firing was done by the unknown militants. The investigation is being carried out by police officials. Actions will be taken on the basis of facts and details that will emerge from the probe. But for now, our priority is to sympathise with the victim's family and provide them with immediate relief that they are supposed to receive from the government".

'Probe is underway': DIG South Kashmir

While addressing the media, DIG South Kashmir, Sujit Kumar informed, "A Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat has been killed. We are investigating the matter as Kashmir Freedom Fighters (KFF) has claimed the responsibility. We cannot confirm the details right now. If this has happened in the presence of concerned security officials then it's negligence".

This incident triggered massive protests in Jammu as migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees came out on the streets and raised anti-Pakistan slogans, the community demanded the transfer of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. "There is a climate of feat. We get threats every day. We demand the government to relocate us from there (Kashmir) at least till the time the situation gets better," one demonstrator told Republic.  

Notably, the attack on the civilian was carried out after the security forces neutralised four terrorists in two anti-terror operations.

