J&K L-G Makes 3 Big Decisions Amid Targeted Killings In Kashmir; Posted Hindus To Be Moved

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting amid targeted killings of members of the minority communities in the Union Territory. According to sources, Prime Minister's Package employees and others from minority communities posted in the Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations and the process will be completed by Monday.

At J&K L-G's meet, sources say, the government decided to take confidence-building measures to ensure that the employees feel safe and secure. Senior officers will visit the employees for first-hand appraisal of concerning issues. DCs and SPs will also actively monitor the complaints of such employees.

Sources added that DCs and SSP will carry out assessments of accommodation of the PM Package and minority community employees. It has to be ensured that no employee should work or reside in isolated areas or in a scattered manner

Protests erupt in J&K amid targeted killings

Protests against the killing of a Hindu teacher in Kulgam rocked several parts of the Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Similar protests were observed following Kashmir Pandit Rahul Bhat's killing and the brutal murder of Amreen Bhat as well.

Kashmir Pandits had threatened to undertake mass migration from Kashmir if they were not relocated to safe places within the next 24 hours.

Hundreds of protestors took out a rally towards the Jammu-Pathankot Highway and raised anti-government and anti-Pakistan slogans. They staged a sit-in on the highway, blocking the traffic and demanded the dismissal of officers, especially that of Kulgam CEO, for repeatedly delaying teacher Rajni Bala's transfer request.

A Hindu woman teacher was shot dead inside the government school where she was posted in Kulgam. On May 12, Kashmir Pandit Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead in the Tehsildar's office in Budgam district.

Seven incidents of targeted killings were reported in May. While four victims were civilians, three were off-duty policemen.