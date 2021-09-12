J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Assesses COVID Measures, Says 'we Must Not Let Our Guard Down'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted an assessment of COVID-19 containment and preventive measures on Saturday in a review meeting with the COVID-19 task force deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs).

The L-G said during the review meeting that the third wave may be effectively combated by increasing vaccine coverage, implementing stricter containment measures, and adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 146 new COVID-19 infections and138 recoveries. Srinagar has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the region at 613.

'We must not let our guard down': Manoj Sinha

Sinha asked the district administration to oversee the effective working of critical care equipment and set a deadline of 15 days for the submission of the asset utilisation report. He highlighted the importance of taking a proactive approach to overcoming any future health concerns.

"We must not let our guard down. The government is putting various health and social measures in place to contain the spread and people must practice the protective behaviours. I urge people to get vaccinated and adhere to the guidelines," said Sinha. The Jammu and Kashmir L-G also ordered a check of health department's and district hospitals' operations in the union territory.

Sinha directed the additional chief secretary of health and medical education to conduct a thorough examination of the health department's and district hospitals' operations. He praised the Samba district administration and healthcare professionals for obtaining 100% vaccination coverage for all people above the age of 18.

Sinha also ordered vaccination teams in other districts to mobilise and encouraged people to get vaccinated. Vivek Bhardwaj, additional chief secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, provided a detailed presentation on the COVID-19 management's different key components.

Army to open hospital for better healthcare

The region of Jammu and Kashmir has been working on providing better healthcare to its residents. Machil public health centre (PHC) has been transferred to a new location equipped with new medical equipment. This has been done in an effort to provide basic healthcare amenities to people living in far off regions of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The Army is also building a hospital in the district to provide all necessary healthcare facilities to those who have previously been without it. The Army has been at the forefront of assisting the Kupwara district's residents. When highways connecting far off villages to the main city have been closed off owing to severe snowfall in the winters, they have carried critical patients in need of additional medical services. The Army carried these patients to hospitals on their choppers.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @manojsinha/Twitter)