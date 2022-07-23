J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Calls Upon Citizens To Join And Strengthen 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement

Following the directives of the union government, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called upon all countrymen to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement and further help in strengthening it ahead of India's countrywide 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Urging the citizens to join in the campaign, Sinha while noting that the national flag is the "symbol of struggles and sacrifices of our forefathers" appealed to the people to take a pledge to hoist the tricolour or display it in their houses between August 13 and August 15.

Tweeting about the same, the office of L-G Sinha on Friday wrote, "On 22nd July our National Flag was adopted. It is the symbol of the struggles and sacrifices of our forefathers and the hopes and aspirations of a New India. Let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding honour & dignity of Tiranga with the same vigour and dedication."

On 22nd July our National Flag was adopted. It is the symbol of struggles & sacrifices of our forefathers and hopes and aspirations of a New India. Let us reaffirm our commitment for upholding honour & dignity of Tiranga with the same vigour and dedication. pic.twitter.com/WjdhZWCPVH — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 22, 2022

J&K LG Manoj Sinha's appeal came just after several BJP leaders and ministers also urged the citizens to participate in the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made an appeal to the people asking them to strengthen the movement, tweeting about the same, he also noted that the movement will help to deepen people's connection with the Tricolour.

“Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build India of their dreams,” he said in a tweet.

In addition to that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged people to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, adding that the national flag will be hoisted atop 20 crore houses across the country.

Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

An initiative taken by the Ministry of Culture, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched by the government to mark the celebration of India's 75th year of Independence. As the idea behind it is to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the people, the Ministry has been also making preparations to involve more and more people in the movement.

During this while, the Centre has targeted to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour atop more than 20 crore houses between August 13 and August 15.

This will be done through public participation and the involvement of government and private establishments, according to an official statement. Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, it said.

Image: Facebook/@Manoj Sinha/PTI