J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Cleans Dal Lake, Launches 15-day Cleanliness Drive On Gandhi Jayanti 

In a bid to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday was seen indulging in cleaning the Dal Lake.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Mission is based on the principles of cleanliness, envisioned by the father of our nation, and working on the same, L-G Sinha cleaned the Dal Lake along with other administrators to restore the natural beauty of the water body. Various visuals of J&K L-G Sinha de-weeding the lake with a long broom in his hand are doing the rounds across social media platforms.

J&K L-G Sinha launches 15-day cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti

Speaking during the event, Manoj Sinha emphasised that the Dal Lake has not been cleaned up to the level that it was supposed to and asked common people to cooperate with the J&K administration and help them in restoring the natural bodies by reducing the pollution levels to the bare minimum.

He also launched a 15- day mega rally for cleanliness and de-weeding of the lake under the Swachhta Pakhwada of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He went on to add that the attempts to clean the lake in the past have not borne the desired fruit yet.



The J&K L-G said "we all have taken a promise of Swachhta" and that the 15-day cleanliness movement will continue across the UT on the birth anniversaries of Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri. Attempts have been made in the past, but the Dal Lake has not yet reached the 'Swachh' standard that it should have. There are some de-weeding equipment in the lake, some of which we have rented, and this has been going on for a few days, Manoj Sinha added.

PM Modi launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, was also present at the occasion and thanked PM Modi for turning the project into a 'Jan Andolan.' The updated Amrut Mission aims to make all of our cities 'Garbage-Free' and 'Water-Safe.'

AMRUT will classify all urban local bodies as Open Defecation Free + (ODF+) and those with a population of less than 1 lakh as ODF++, achieving the aim of safe sanitation in cities. For effective solid waste management, the Mission will focus on source removal of different waste, using the 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle) principles, scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste, and rehabilitation of legacy dumpsites. SBM-U 2.0 will cost around Rs 1.41 lakh crore to build.

