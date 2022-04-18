J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Decries Pulwama Attack; 'Perpetrators Of Barbaric Act Won't Be Spared'

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday strongly condemned the Pulwama attack that took place earlier in the day in the Kakapora area of the J&K district. He saluted the bravery of HC Surinder Kumar, who succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. This comes after two police officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were injured in a militant attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Taking to Twitter, Lt Governor said, "Strongly condemn despicable terror attack on RPF personnel in Pulwama. I salute the bravery of HC Surinder Kumar, who attained martyrdom. The perpetrators of barbaric act will not be spared. Condolences to the grieving family & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Terrorists attack RPF in Pulwama district

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police revealed that terrorists opened fire upon RPF personnel at Kakapora Railway Station. Two RPF personnel, namely SI Dev Raj and HC Surinder Singh sustained bullet injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, one of the RPF personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. The whole area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.

This comes at a time when Indian Armed forces continue with their crackdown to end terror in the Union Territory. The forces are conducting continuous anti-terror operations in various parts of J&K.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir Unit has also condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack by saying, "Humanity is ashamed in this holy month of Ramadan." J&K BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul, in a press release, said, "Humanity and Kashmiriyat will be ashamed in this holy month of Ramadan Where the blood of innocents is being shed. What was their fault? They were doing their duty."

"My heart is feeling pain that the way the blood of an innocent person is being shed, not going to get anything out of it. Pakistan should make it clear that they are not going to get anything out of all this now. They are getting their answer and they will be given a blunt answer." He further expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased soldier.

