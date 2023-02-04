J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Letter To PM Modi On Kashmiri Pandits

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that L-G Sinha had used words like “beggars” Kashmiri Pandits. Hitting out at Gandhi, Sinha said that he could not use such words, adding that if he had said it, it would have been on record.

When Republic TV asked J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about Rahul Gandhi's allegation against him alleging that L-G used "beggar" for Kashmiri Pandits, Sinha said, "I should not give any reaction on this. Some people come for entertainment and then go back. It would have been on record if I had made any such remark. I can say it responsibly that I cannot say ‘beggar’ to anyone."

Notably, the Wayanad MP in his letter to PM Modi said, "When the Kashmiri Pandits, pleading for their safety and their family’s concerns, are expecting sympathy and affection from the government, then it is irresponsible for the Lt. Governor to use words like “beggars” for them. Prime Minister may not be familiar with this insensitive approach of the local administration."

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi

In his letter, Rahul said, "I want to draw your attention to the plight of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community from the Kashmir Valley. The recent spate of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and others by terrorists has created an atmosphere of fear and despair in the valley."

"Prime Minister, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met me during the Jammu leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. They told me that the government officials are forcing them to go back to work in the Kashmir Valley... In these circumstances, sending them back to Kashmir valley when the safety and security situation is clearly not good is a cruel move. Till the situation improves, the government can use the services of these Kashmiri Pandit employees in other administrative and public facilities," Gandhi said in his letter to PM Modi.