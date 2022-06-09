J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Hits Out At Pakistan Over Narco-terrorism: 'Using Narcotics As Tool'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for rising narco-terrorism in the region. L-G Sinha, while speaking about the rising threat of narco-terrorism, said that narcotics were being used as ‘a tool’ of terrorism. He was speaking at an event in Udhampur when he stated that the police have to work to be ahead of criminals and terrorists.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the passing out parade of J&K Police DySsP and PSIs at SKPA in Udhampur on Thursday. Following this, L-G Sinha made some strong comments on the rising threats and terror activities in the region and termed narco-terrorism as a significant threat. “Attempts are being made to disable large population using narcotics as a tool of terrorism by the neighbour country,” L-G Sinha said.

“The fight against terrorism, law and order, drone threat and cybercrime, radicalisation will come in future. You need to be ahead of criminals and terrorists,” he further added. The L-G went on to call misinformation as yet another threat and said that the security forces must work actively to counter the rumours being spread. “There are new threats, social media and dark web being misused to spread rumours,” L-G Sinha said.

“Social media is being used to create social conflict, attempts are being made to spread communal violence. You have to tackle this. It is important to counter if media is misused,” he added while addressing the police forces at Udhampur. Further slamming Pakistan for the terror threat faced by India, L-G Sinha said, “India is victim to terrorism sent by the neighbour country. Forces have busted many terror modules in many parts of the country. But there are still supporters of terrorists who are killing innocents in Jammu and Kashmir,” he noted.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha meets family members of slain teacher Rajni Bala

L-G Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced that the school where Hindu teacher Rajni Bala was killed would be renamed after her. His remark came hours after he met the family members of the slain Hindu teacher in Samba. On May 31, Rajni Bala who was a teacher at a government school, fell prey to the targeted killings and was shot dead by terrorists in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam.