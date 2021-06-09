J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Inaugurates 500-bedded DRDO COVID-19 Hospital In Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a 500-bed Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) COVID-19 hospital at Khonmoh in Srinagar on Wednesday, June 9.

Dr Anil Khurana, chief building engineer, DRDO-Chandigarh, said, "This facility was constructed in 17 days. This 500-bedded facility includes 125 ICU beds and 375 beds connected to a high flow oxygen pipeline. We also have 60 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks here."

The hospital, according to Dr Anil Khurana, is equipped with lab facilities, portable X-ray machines, and a pharmacy, as well as housing for roughly 150-160 people. Khurana noted, "We have also provided a robotic trolley for severe COVID patients to protect doctors and para-medical staff. The trolley will be used to provide water, medicines, etc. to patients. The patients have also been given a tab to contact their family members."

500-bedded DRDO COVID-19 hospital in Srinagar

According to Dr Anil Khurana, the COVID hospital is fully monitored by CCTV for security and other reasons. The hospital will become the backbone of Kashmir since it is equipped with advanced technology that allows patients to recover rapidly from COVID-19 infection and serves a greater area of Kashmir, including Srinagar, Pulwama, and Anantnag, added Dr Anil.

Other general hospitals with COVID-19 patients would benefit from the completion of this hospital because many patients will be transferred to this COVID-19 special hospital. Locals are also extending their support to the initiative because the hospital will create local employment possibilities, which will benefit the community.

COVID-19 facilities in J&K

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir received nine medical oxygen plants from Europe on Monday, June 7, which will be put in various health facilities across the Union territory. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole received the new shipment, according to an official spokesperson. Pole revealed the details, saying that five of the nine oxygen-producing facilities would be put in Kashmir and the rest in the Jammu division.

Picture Credit: ANI