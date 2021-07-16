J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Inaugurates Peerkho-Mahamaya Ropeway, Says It Will 'boost Tourism'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated a ropeway in the Peerkho-Mahamaya section of Jammu in an effort to boost tourism in the Union Territory.

'Lifetime experience to the tourists'

Talking of the measures taken to give a push to tourism, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha emphasised that these measures will ensure a positive outlook on the socio-economic development in the territory and will also enhance revenue generation. Speaking about the impact of the newly inaugurated Jammu ropeway, L-G Sinha asserted it would generate direct and indirect livelihood opportunities for the locals and will flip the economy. "Jammu ropeway will be a major tourist attraction in the region. It will instil new enthusiasm in the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir and add to the aesthetics of Jammu city," said Sinha.

The project offers a host of facilities including restaurants, walkways, lawns, public utilities, parking spaces, and other recreational activities and is expected to enhance travel to the area. The development of this ropeway has significant importance as it provides a gateway to religious tourism in the area. The opening of the Peerkho-Mahamaya section will make travelling easier for three major temples in Jammu -- Peerkho, Mahamaya, and Bahu temple. The development of the circuit connecting the three temples has also been completed.

L-G Manoj Sinha also directed the officers to devise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the periodic inspection of the ropeway. Further, the J&K L-G called for the highest safety standards to be maintained for the tourists, besides keeping in view the ecology factor and joy while riding.

Peerkho-Mahamaya Ropeway

The Peerkho-Mahamaya Ropeway is a hybrid system and consists of two sections, where the first section is between Peerkho (Below Mubarak Mandi) and Mahamaya, with a distance of 1.184 kilometres (km) and the second section is between Mahamaya temple and Bahu, with a distance of 0.485 km. The cost of building the ropeway was Rs. 75.83 crores, which included the import of the critical components.

The government is continuously making significant changes to develop tourism in the valley. Pertinent steps have been taken to boost the footfall in the valley and to provide people with better facilities.

(Image: ANI)