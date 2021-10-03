J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Inaugurates Retreat Ceremony In Suchetgarh Along Indo-Pak Border

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha inaugurated a retreat ceremony in Suchetgarh village along the Indo-Pakistan international border. The event was held in the RS Pura Sector. Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and hundreds of tourists and local residents joined the ceremony.

Inaugurating the retreat ceremony, L-G Manoj Sinha said that it reflected the great legacy and valour of the Border Security Force, India's first line of defence. He went on to say that the BSF has now made a new beginning that ensures a massive push to J&K tourism while putting Suchetgarh on the global tourism map. Sinha also remembered late Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries.

On 2 Oct 2021 Sh Manoj Sinha,Hon’ble Lt. Governor,UT of J&K Inaugurated the Retreat Ceremony at BOP Octroi,in presence of Sh Giri Raj singh,Minister of Rural development and Panchayat Raj,Sh NS Jamwal, ADG,FTR @bsf_jammu & other Civil Dignitaries and BSF officers & men@BSF_India pic.twitter.com/Bjm05iwdep — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) October 2, 2021

Addressing the audience gathered, Manoj Sinha said, "Our great nation believes in peaceful coexistence. Security forces are vigilantly protecting India's territorial integrity, effectively countering the nefarious conspiracies of the neighbouring country. The initiative of the Border Security Force will give a push to tourism in the UT and put Suchetgarh on the global tourism map." He went on to add that the ceremony on the lines of Amritsar's Wagah Border reflected legacy.

L-G lauds BSF's role in J&K tourism expansion

"I firmly believe that the expansion of the tourism industry to Suchetgarh will add prosperity to the region ushering in a new era of development. I also thank the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department for contributing to this initiative of national importance," the L-G added. "While the nation is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we must remember all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country," Sinha said paying homage to the security forces.

The L-G further pushed the BSF for their duty and commitment towards the nation. He also added that their efforts were changing the region for the better. "The spirit with which our Border Security Force is guarding our border and protecting every inch of the land by putting their lives at stake, with the same spirit, Jammu and Kashmir government is making untiring efforts for inclusive growth and development of the Union Territory and transforming the lives of the people", Sinha said.

Image: Twitter