J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Meets Family Of Murdered Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat In Budgam

Days after Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a visit to the family of the slain government employee in Jammu to extend his condolences. The L-G's visit comes a day after he met protesting Kashmiri Pandits in the valley and assured them to look into their grievances and deliver justice.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha to meet murdered Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's family in Jammu;



Tune in here-https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/1Hyg57v6i5 — Republic (@republic) May 24, 2022

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha meets Rahul Bhat's family

Manoj Sinha arrived at Rahul Bhat's residence along with the J&K Police to meet the grieving family. Republic TV has learned that the L-G Manoj Sinha met Rahul Bhat's wife, family and brother at the residence and assured them that the terrorists and their supporters paid a heavy price.

Earlier, Sinha informed that the J&K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife along with financial assistance to the family. All the three terrorists who were suspected to have killed the Kashmiri Pandit were gunned down by the J&K Police.

LG Manoj Sinha meets protesting Kashmiri Pandits in Budgam

On Monday, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha met Kashmiri Pandit protestors in Budgam, who have been raising their voice against the killing of Rahul Bhat. Since Rahul Bhat's murder, the Kashmiri Pandit community has been staging protests against the J&K administration.

In Anantnag, Kashmiri Pandits shaved off their heads in protest and chanted slogans against the administration whereas in Budgam, protesters burned the effigy of Manoj Sinha for failing to address the issues and security of their community. The protesters were seen holding banners with pictures of Rahul Bhat and other slained Kashmiri pandits and chanted 'we need justice'.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, militants on May 12 fired upon Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat while he was at work.

Rahul Bhat was a revenue department official at the tehsildar office in Chadoora, who was shot by terrorists in his office following which he was immediately taken to a hospital. However, he eventually succumbed to his injuries. The Police mentioned that terrorists fired at Bhat with a pistol.

(Image: REPUBLIC WORLD)