In a major development from the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday, October 22, issued an order to redraw the social caste list, expanding it by including 15 new classes to it under Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. These new classes include - Jats, West Pakistani refugees, Gorkhas, Wagheys, Pony walas among others in the list.

The order read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by first proviso to clause (0) of Section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that the following amendments shall be made in Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules 2005:- 1, In the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, for the words "Pahari Speaking People (PSP)" or "Pahari Speaking People” wherever appearing, the words "Pahari Ethnic People” shall be substituted."

"2- 'In Annexure-D' to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005:- for the words "Potters (Kumahars)” appearing at Serial no. 4, "Shoe repairers (working without the aid of machines)” appearing at Serial no.6, "Bangies Khakrobes (Sweepers)" appearing at Serial no, "Barbers" appearing at Serial no.8, *Washerman’ appearing at 10.9 and. "Doms" appearing at Serial no, the words "Kumabars", "Mochi", "Bangle Khakrobes", "Hajjam/Nai", "Dhobi" and "Doms (excluding SCs) respectively substituted," the order added.

The 15 classes that are included in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, are:

Waghey (Chopan)

Ghirath/Bhati/Chang Community

Jat Community

Saini Community

Markabans/Pony Wales

Sochi Community

Christian Biradari (Converted from Hindu Valmiki)

Sunar/Swarankar

Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli)

Pema/Kouro (Kaurav)

Bojru/Decoun/Dubdabay Brahmin

Gorkans

Gorkhas

West Pakistani Refugees (excluding SCs)

Acharyas

The BJP had earlier promised the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis, a long-pending demand of the community mostly residing in Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region and Baramulla in north Kashmir. However, Gujjars and Bakerwals expressed resentment over the proposed inclusion of Paharis in the ST category.