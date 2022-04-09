J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Says Youngsters Achieving Milestones In Kashmir Is Real 'Jihad'

Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the youngsters achieving milestones in different fields through their dedication, and hard work was real Jihad and that some were misusing religion in the name of freedom. Addressing young achievers gathering at North Kashmir's Hyderbeigh area of Pattan, the L-G said that Pakistan was brainwashing the local youth in the name of religion and exploiting the religious fault lines.

"It's good sign youth are coming forward by choosing right path and focusing in making their bright career. Young minds have ideas, thoughts to lead the nation towards prosperity, development and can always have a progress of the society," said L-G Manoj Sinha

Sinha further said that it was time to expose white-collar people who are involved in affecting the peaceful environment in Kashmir and are giving hype to terrorism. Talking with the media on the sidelines of a function, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that every individual should play their bit to help and support the administration in making Kashmir peaceful where everyone will feel safe and secure. In addition, Sinha also spoke about the recent terrorist attacks and said that our security forces were very much alert for the safety and protection of people in Kashmir.