J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha To Hold Security Meeting Over Killing Of Three Civilians

Following the horrifying incident where three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks, J&K DGP is expected to review security in the region. While Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha has called for a security meeting in connection to the killings of three innocent citizens.

The Shiv Sena's Jammu and Kashmir unit staged a protest over the killing of three civilians by terrorists in the Union Territory. An SSDF (Shiv Sena Dogra Front) member said "Makhan Lal Bindroo was a chemist shop owner who provided medicines to people and keep them alive. He was one of the oldest Kashmiri Pandits living here and never left. They killed him. They also killed a Muslim who was a transport business owner. Not only this, but they also killed a street hawker from Bihar".

He further said, "They are killing Kashmiri Pandits who have been promised that they will get their lands and homes back. It's a plot against Kashmiri Pandits by the ones who have encroached on the lands. They don't want the Kashmiri Pandits to come back and become the rightful owners of their lands. They want to destroy this whole system that has been made for the Pandits".

Three civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks in J&K

Within a span of sixty minutes, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir were killed in separate terrorist attacks. As per the Kashmir Zone Police reports, the first terrorist attack occurred in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar, and lastly at Bandipora district. Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack near Srinagar's Iqbal Park where a Kashmiri pandit was killed.

In the second attack, one non-local civilian identified as Virender Paswan was killed by the terrorist. The deceased was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. While in the third attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

Condemning the act, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted saying 'the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity'. He also offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families amid hours of grief. While Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah described the killing of innocents as a 'targeted attack in Srinagar'

(Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)