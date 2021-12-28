J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, Top Investors Slam Gupkar's Fearmongering On 'land Snatching'

Industrialists and investors of the Naya Kashmir Land Summit on Tuesday, December 28, slammed the Gupkar alliance for levelling allegations of land grabbing. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha blamed the Gupkar alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory not being developed like other states of the country.

LG J&K said, "What we want is that the people of J&K should also enjoy opportunities like the rest of the country."

As Jammu and Kashmir gears up to welcome investors, Gupkar Alliance continues to fearmonger people on "land being snatched". Responding to this, J&K Principal Secretary Ranjan P Thakur said, "Development won't hurt anyone."

According to Thakur, the Union Territory attracted investment of Rs 15K crore in 70+ years since independence while more than 45K crore investment proposals were received during the past seven months. Ranjan P Thakur also mentioned that J&K is in need of private healthcare infrastructure which is being done under a central package. He further added that the people of J&K will be able to enjoy top facilities within 18 months.

According to reports, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti are all up in arms against J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Administration and are planning to hold agitation against the government.

Top investors slam Gupkar's fearmongering on "Land Snatching"

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Vice Chairman of NAREDCO told Republic Media Network, "Companies are invited by various Governments for investment worldwide. I cannot understand anybody saying they don't want investment. The whole world invites us for investment. I don't agree with fact that you don't want investment in J&K."

Dr. Hiranandani added, "Today the aspect of coming to J&K is an opportunity which I feel the real estate has got but more than that, the people of J&K will benefit." According to him, more investment means more employment opportunities to the youth and improvement in the economy. He informed that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has created 1.1 crore houses under the scheme and the government has spent Rs 1,14,000 crores in real estate which never happened before.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Rajan N Bandelkar, National President of NAREDCO stated, "We are Indians, please don't call us outsiders. We made J&K Unit, the developer will do a joint venture with local. Currently, we are training 10000 skilled people."

Image: PTI, Twitter/@OfficeOfLGJandK