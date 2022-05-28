J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Visits House Of SPO Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Offers Condolences

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday, May 28, visited the house of the martyred SPO in North Kashmir and offered condolences to his family. Special Police Officer (SPO), Mudasir Ahmad was killed in an encounter in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

It is to be noted that political leaders including People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah have not addressed the issue as 'anti-national'.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, said the encounter took place at one of the checkpoints laid by the security forces across the valley, and three non-local Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) were eliminated. The killed militants are identified as Haneef, Ali Bhai, and Shah Wali, all residents of Pakistan.

"We've killed three Pakistani militants of the JeM during a chance encounter, while several checkpoints were set up in the area. One police personnel also got killed," IGP Kashmir said.

It is learned that Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had felicitated Ahmad a few days ago for "the good work and his team for busting terror module involved in a recent grenade attack on a wine shop in Baramulla".

Brave son of Kashmir killed

The father of the Jammu and Kashmir policeman, Maqsood Ahmad Sheikh, said he is proud of his son as he saved hundreds of lives by neutralising terrorists.

Sheikh said he had spoken to his son three days ago before the unfortunate incident occurred.

Sheikh, a resident of Uri town was killed during an encounter at Najibhat Kreeri in Baramulla district on Wednesday. Police said that three JeM terrorists of Pakistani origin were also killed in the gunfight. Mortal remains of the slain cop were received by SDM Uri, Harvinder Singh.

J&K cop killed in Srinagar

Earlier on Tuesday, a Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed after terrorists opened fire at him in the Soura area of Srinagar. Unfortunately, the cop, who sustained bullet injuries, succumbed while under treatment in a hospital.

According to the police, the terrorists fired at the victim identified as Saifullah Qadri, a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer outside his house. While Qadri's nine-year-old daughter who tried to save his father also got injured in the incident. She sustained bullet injuries in her arm and is under treatment.

