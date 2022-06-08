J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Visits Slain Hindu Teacher Rajni Bala's Family, Accepts Their Demands

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited slain Hindu teacher Rajni Bala's residence and met her family members. The L-G spoke to Bala's husband, who informed Sinha that they had applied for the transfer but it was neglected.

"I appealed to L-G to transfer me to the Jammu region due to security concerns. Rajni Bala was martyred on duty so her full salary should go to 'gudiya'(daughter) till her mother's retirement age. The third demand was that our daughter should get a government job after she completes her education. All demands have been accepted," Rajkumar Bala said.

He also informed that the Lieutenant Governor asked about transfer letter that Rajni Bala wrote seeking transfer amid a security threat.

Hindu teacher Rajni Bala, a resident of Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31.

Nine incidents of targeted killings have been reported in Kashmir since May 1. A 17-year-old migrant worker was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday hours after Vijay Kumar, a bank manager was killed in Kulgam. Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office. Amid the targeted killing, Kashmiri Pandits are staging protests, demanding to be relocated from the valley.

Amid targeted killings, a massive crackdown on terror in J&K

A massive anti-terrorism operation is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir amid a spate of targeted killings. The Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised four terrorists in the last two days in separate joint operations.

On the night of June 6, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in the Baramulla district. Two LeT terrorists, including one from Pakistan, were neutralised in the Kupwara district on June 7. One terrorist was also eliminated in Shopian on Tuesday.

Notably, Union Home Minster Amit Shah has held two meetings in the last 15 days over the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He has instructed agencies and security forces to conduct counter-terrorism operations proactively.