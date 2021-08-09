On Sunday, August 8, addressing an event at Kulgam's Kund on peace development and de-radicalization in Kashmir valley, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that there is no place for any kind of violence in the union territory, adding that there will be no mercy for terrorists and their supporters. He further asserted that the J&K administration is committed to promoting the culture of peace and progress in the region and creating schemes that will strengthen the abilities of the youth.

Addressing an event at Kulgam district, where a cop was killed in a terror attack on August 7, Sinha said, "My visit after last evening's cowardly terror attack is a clear message to the terrorists and their sympathizers that we will root out terrorism from this pious land. The government is determined to make development a mass movement".

He took to Twitter to brief about the visit and wrote, "Today visited Kulgam; Paid tributes to martyr Nisar Ahmad for his supreme sacrifice in yesterday's terror attack. The entire J&K administration stands in solidarity with the bereaved family & every possible support will be extended".

On August 7, a policeman was killed and two more were injured when terrorists fired on a police party managing the traffic at the Adijan Crossing in the Kulgam district.

'Anti-social' groups influence youth

J&K L-G Sinha said, "In the land of Sufi saints like Syed Simnani, there is no place for any sort of violence. Those joining paths of violence will be dealt with strictly. No mercy shall be shown to terrorists and their supporters in Kashmir".

Speaking on the influence of some 'anti-social' groups on youth, Sinha stated that those who have misled the youth have committed the biggest crime against humanity.

He added, "We all need to make collective and sincere efforts to establish peace, prosperity, and happiness in Jammu and Kashmir. We should try that the villages of the union territory should become the talk of the town due to good reasons and not bad ones. We have to work towards the development of our youth, irrespective of their religion. People need to rise above religion and caste, only then can peace be established in the region".

Highlighting the importance of education LG said, "Education plays the biggest role in shaping minds. Teachers play an important role in shaping the lives of the youth. The administration is trying its best to generate more and more employment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Many decisions have also been taken to improvise the loopholes in the present education system. Around 35,000 teachers who were working on a contractual basis have been regularised in the union territory. Their role will be crucial in shaping the future of the students of Jammu and Kashmir".

NIA raids in J&K

On August 8, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a series of searches at multiple locations spread across fourteen districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) funding case. The raids were conducted in the offices and related buildings of the 2019 banned group, Jamaat-e-Islami. The NIA reported that the members of the group were collecting funds in the form of charity, which was being used to fund terrorist organizations.

In a recent update on the raids, one of the senior officials informed, "More than 50 teams were constituted to carry out the biggest crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami in Kashmir valley as well as in parts of Jammu region. All raids started at around five in the morning and some of them are still underway after almost 9 hours. We have seized JeI Books, transactions, notes, mobile, laptops, etc. in raids so far".

So far, NIA has raided several Jammu and Kashmir Government employees who were also part of a conspiracy separating J&K from India and merge it with Pakistan.

