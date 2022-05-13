J&K L-G Meets Slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's Family; Sends Out Warning To Terrorists

As India bid a tearful farewell to Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Chadoora on May 12, J&K's Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday met Rahul's family, and assured them that the government stood by the grieving family, further asserting that terrorists and their supporters will pay a 'heavy price'.

L-G Sinha meets Rahul Bhat's kin

Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 13, 2022

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead

Rahul Bhat was shot at by two terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village on Thursday evening. On May 13, the country, along with Bhat's family members bid adieu to the government official. Expressing their grief and anger, the relatives of Bhat echoed chants of "Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe" and "Pakistan Mudrabaad", as he was laid to rest.

Rahul Bhat's wife also spoke to Republic TV and strongly condemned the attack on her husband, which claimed his life at his workplace. Meenakshi Bhatt who broke down while speaking in front of the media also claimed that there was no security threat to him however, this attack took place.

"He works at the DC office. I spoke to him at 3:45 PM, that is 10 minutes before the attack but did not feel any threat. I was at a birthday party when I spoke to him and he was speaking very normal to me. Later, I got a phone call about an attack on him where he has been shot in the shoulder, however, I was relieved that he will be saved. But they took him away from me and I am left all alone with nothing", the grieving wife said.

The incident comes nearly a month after two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in the Chotogam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, survived the attack. The series of targetted killings started in the month of October 2021. Mostly outsiders, especially Hindus, have been the target.