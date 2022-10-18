J&K L-G Sinha Assures 'befitting Reply' To Terrorists After 3 Targeted Killings In 3 Days

After three targeted killings in three days, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on October 18 called the terror attacks unfortunate and assured that a befitting reply will be given to the terrorists.

At a book launch event in Srinagar, Sinha said that efforts are being made to eradicate terrorism in the union territory.

"Incidents that took place in the last 3-4 days are unfortunate. Some innocents are being killed in the valley. It is not right to take the lives of the innocents. A befitting reply will be given to terrorists. We are taking efforts to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha also stated that some people are giving statements in the wrong way. It should be noted that National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah recently said that "killing (in J&K) will never stop till justice is delivered".

Kashmir: Three targeted killings in three days

Two migrant labourers were killed after terrorists hurled a grenade at them in the Shopian district in the early hours of October 18. The labourers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were injured in the attack and were taken to hospital where they succumbed.

Following the attack, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the terrorists. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said a hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group and another person believed to be working for the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit were arrested.

This attack came two days after terrorists shot dead Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit, outside his house at Gund village in Shopian.

Meanwhile, the targeted killings have flared up protests in the union territory. Kashmiri Pandit migrants and Jammu-based reserved category employees, who have been demonstrating to press for relocation, said that the killing of three minority community members over the past few days proved their concerns about the ground situation in the Valley.