J&K L-G Vows To 'avenge' Rajouri Attack After Meeting Kin Of 2 Deceased Kids, 4 Others

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reached the attack site in Rajouri where six people, including two kids, were killed in an attack carried out by terrorists.

The attack was executed using an IED which exploded injuring over a dozen people and killing a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old apart from four adults. L-G Sinha reached Rajouri where he met the protesting families of the deceased. Before L-G Sinha's arrival at the spot, the locals staged a protest over the death of their people and against the Kashmir administration. After meeting the protestors, he assured them of taking the necessary steps to bring the terrorists to justice.

Earlier in the day, L-G Sinha condemned the attack in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village and promised to punish the criminals. He also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the injured and an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of the deceased. He also met with the families of those who lost their lives in the cowardly attack.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 2, 2023

In the wake of the terror attack, the L-G chaired a high-level security meeting at the District Police Line in Rajouri. The meeting saw participation from the J&K Police, BSF, CRPF, R&AW and IB officials. In the gathering, L-G Sinha directed the officials to ensure speedy justice for the victims and to neutralise the terrorists at the earliest. He also directed to corroborate of all the agency inputs and the launch of necessary operations to eliminate the terrorists.

While speaking with the media after the meeting, the L-G vowed to "avenge" the attacks on civilians and assured that "all measures will be taken to protect everyone".

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will also reach Rajouri to carry out the investigation with the local security forces.

The Rajouri IED blast has marked another instance of targeted killing in the J&K valley as the victims belonged to the Hindu community. Notably, this is the second terrorist attack under 24 hours as four civilians were killed and six were left injured after two suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses belonging to Hindus in the Dangri village on the night of January 1. "First, they attacked a house in Upper Dangri and then they moved 25 metres away and shot at several people there (at another house)," an official said adding that they targeted the third house while fleeing the village.

Hunt for terrorists begin

Amid the tense situation, the armed forces have heightened security and intensified the cordon-and-search operation with the deployment of drones and sniffer dogs. In a press briefing post the attack, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said, "This is an unfortunate incident, we have been hit. All forces are working to reach those (perpetrators). We are trying to wipe out the enemy. We are with families. We want them to cremate their dear ones. All security measures will be reviewed if needed... We will find these dogs and wipe them."

BJP National General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh also assured that the terrorists will not be spared.