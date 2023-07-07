J&K L-G Sinha Slams Opposition For Deriding Centre's Schemes, 'gone Are The Days...'

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, on Friday, hit out at the leadership of the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and some other political parties that have opposed the government's recent decision of giving' land to landless'. “Gone are the days when some people were acting as the owners of government property and funds. Gone are the days when they (regional political leaders) were taking decisions that would suit their political interests,” said LG Sinha while addressing the National Tribal Festival at KICC here.

“Those who are misleading the public now, are the ones who grabbed state land, constructed palatial houses for themselves, and left poor high and dry," he further said.

LG Sinha spars with the opposition over Article 370

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed that after the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana is being implemented here in J&K. He said, "It's the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a home to the homeless and we all are working to fulfill his dream."

Pertinently, former Chief Minister and Vice President of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah, criticised the government for its lack of clarity and transparency in defining and counting the homeless population in Jammu and Kashmir. "Those who arrived after 2019 should not be included in the count, as the Government should focus on addressing homelessness among those who were already residing in the region before that time,” he said.

On Wednesday, former Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti alleged that LG Sinha’s recent announcement on providing land to homeless people under the PM Awas Yojana could be an attempt to alter the Union Territory’s demographic composition.

Mufti had said that the administration “is importing slums and poverty into the region under the pretext of providing housing to homeless individuals, which I believe is an attempt to alter the demographic composition of Jammu & Kashmir”. She also questioned why Kashmiri Pandits, “living in one-room accommodations in Jammu for the past three decades”, were not provided with land for constructing houses.