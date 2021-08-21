J&K: L-G Sinha Takes Stock Of COVID-19 Situation, Stresses On 'multifold Strategies'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha passed specific guidelines, on Friday, to intensify testing and tracing of the novel coronavirus and emphasised the adoption of multifold strategies to prevent a possible third COVID-19 wave.

According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, senior superintendents of police (SSPs) have been instructed to review the COVID-19 response and containment measures of district administrations.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha has instructed officials concerned to ensure maximum vaccination, continuously monitor the situation and strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. Sinha informed that the enforcement of containment measures should be the focus area of the administration to tackle future health challenges.

The Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor stressed the need to consolidate substantial gains achieved in containing the spread and accord the highest priority to areas reporting new positive cases. Sinha said that effective preventive and surveillance measures have shown good results in reducing the peak of the second wave, and added that the positivity rate must continue to decline.

While taking stock of the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination, Sinha observed that the Jammu and Kashmir Government has substantially ramped up vaccination capacity across the region and will inoculate a majority of its population.

Focus on vaccinating population

Lieutenant Governor Sinha asked officials to increase the speed of vaccination among the 18-44 age group and meet targets in a time-bound manner. Stressing on strict enforcement of containment measures, the Lt Governor asked district authorities to distinguish containment zones at every level.

Saying that better crowd management was important to break the spread chain, Sinha asked the civil and police administrations to discharge their collective responsibility for enforcing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in workplaces and in public, especially in crowded places.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor asked suggestions from divisional commissioners, ADGP Jammu, IGP Kashmir, DCs and SSPs for implementing a robust strategy in the union territory to prevent a third COVID-19 wave. Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, while giving a detailed briefing on district-wise analysis of COVID-19, informed about the latest status of active cases, positivity, vaccination, surveillance and contact tracing activities. It was informed that all districts continue to be in green zones as per the cardinal indicators for assessing the COVID-19 situation.

(With inputs from ANI)