J&K L-G Slams 'barbaric Killing' Of Rahul Bhat; Assures 'Terrorists Won't Go Unpunished'

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, who succumbed to bullet wounds earlier today.

Taking to Twitter, L-G Sinha assured that the attack on the youth will not go unpunished and showed solidarity with the deceased's family. "I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J&K Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief", he wrote in his tweet.

Earlier today, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also tweeted about the incident and "unequivocally" condemned the "murderous militant attack" on Rahul Bhat.

"Rahul was a government employee working in the Tehsil office in Chadoora where he was attacked. Targeted killings continue & a sense of fear grows unchecked. My heartfelt condolences to Rahul’s family. RIP", Abdullah wrote.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and one of the biggest political faces in the region, is yet to comment on the horrific incident.

Kashmiri Youth succumbs to injuries

Rahul Bhat, who worked as a clerk in the Tehsildar's office in Chadoora of the Budgam district. According to Republic TV's sources, Bhat was shot by two terrorists armed with pistols while he was working on the Prime Minister's package for Kashmiri Pandits. After being shot, Bhat was taken to a hospital in Budgam, and was moved to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar as his condition was deteriorating, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The targeted killing adds to the recent attack on another Kashmiri Pandit named Bal Krishan, who was shot and injured by terrorists in the Union Territory's Shopian district on April 4. The attack was followed by violence against two other labourers from Bihar; Patlashwar Kumar and Jakku Choudhary in Lajoora village of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police and security forces have cordoned the area of the incident and have launched a search operation outside Tehsildar's office and across Chadoora.