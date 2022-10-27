J&K L-G Slams Terror Sympathisers Seeking Peace Talks With Pakistan; 'More Guilty Than...'

In a strong message to the terror sympathisers, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday slammed the political leaders who always pitch for talks with Pakistan in view of maintaining peace in the region. He stated that these leaders are guiltier than those who had direct connections with terrorism. It is pertinent to mention that earlier this week, L-G Sinha also warned politicians who were trying to jeopardise communal harmony in the Valley through their provocative remarks.

While addressing a book launch event in Delhi, Sinha said, "There are a few people who try that nothing gets good unless you go with Pakistan. These are the people who have brought Jammu and Kashmir into this situation today and are more guilty than those who have direct contact with terrorism. They are people who know that unless there is a certain level of violence, militancy, or terrorism in the valley, nobody will care in New Delhi. And, now the people of Jammu and Kashmir have understood this".

L-G Manoj Sinha Warns J&K Leaders On Provocative Remarks

On October 21, L-G Sinha warned Kashmiri leaders who were making provocative remarks and said that the administration is keeping a close watch on the people who are trying to incite communal violence in the Union Territory and defending terrorists for the targeted killings of civilians because of their own self-interest.

"We are keeping an eye on elements that are trying to jeopardise communal harmony in the valley. Some people are justifying the killings of innocent citizens because of their self-interest. If anybody jeopardises the integrity of the nation by their statements or acts then action will be taken against them under the purview of law," he added.

J&K L-G's remark came in response to the controversial statements of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah who alleged that targeted killings are not going to stop in the Valley whereas PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was left searching for answers as a hybrid terrorist was killed in an encounter by another terrorist.