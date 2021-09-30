J&K Lakes & Waterways Dev Authority's Short-name Sparks Twitter Trend; Singhvi Has Advice

Senior Congress leader and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Thursday recommended the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to change the name of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority. His suggestions came after the name's acronym started trending on Twitter for its derogatory connotations.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Singhvi said that he is not a big fan of the name change but he will 'do a BJP' here and request union territory authorities to change or slightly amend the name of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority.

"Although not a big fan of the name change, I'll do a Bhajpa here and request the J&K authorities to change / slightly amend the name of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority," the Congress leader tweeted.

The acronym of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority is trending on Twitter after news agency ANI tweeted that the cleanliness drive of Dal Lake in Srinagar is in full swing. "The drive was paused last year due to COVID-19 outbreak. Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake," it tweeted.

Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Vice Chairman of the authority, said that the 15-16 machines have been deployed to clean weeds along with the manual cleaning process. The authority is clearing and extracting lily and weed in Dal Lake to clear the water expanse and mend the aesthetics of Dal Lake.