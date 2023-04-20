J&K: Landslide Due To Heavy Rains Block Pahalgam-Chandanwari Road, No Casualties Reported

A landslide occurred near Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Wednesday causing road blockage and disrupting traffic movement in the area. A landslide occurred due to torrential rain which blocked the road between Pahalgam and Chandanwari.

However, the road was later cleared by the District Administration Anantnag and Municipal Council Pahalgam, resuming the traffic. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Avalanche warning

Issuing an alert in several areas of the union territory, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for five districts during the next 24 hours.

“Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Baramulla districts in next 24 hours,” the official statement said.