J&K Landslide: Rescue Ops For Missing Persons Suspended As Tunnel Caves In Further

A part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed, leaving one dead, three injured and several others trapped under the debris on Friday. Visuals accessed by Republic Media Network show the narrow escape several people present at the site had when the tunnel collapsed. Meanwhile, authorities present stated that ongoing rescue operations have also been hampered as a result of bad weather.

"We're making a strategy to figure out how to start again. Right now, the weather is also bad and we need to delay it for sometime, but we'll hopefully go in soon," a police official told Republic Media Network

The Deputy Commissioner informed that the regional officer of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was also present at the site. The Deputy Commissioner expressed relief that the bridge near the tunnel was not affected and said that the safety of people remains a top priority for the authorities.

"We've had a major cave in and the immediate concern is the safety of people around as well as the bridge. We are very lucky that the bridge is safe right now. We're moving the LMVs across first. But we'll have to make a reassessment to figure out if it is stable of if it will further cave in. But the rescue operations for the nine missing persons have been suspended," the Deputy Commissioner said

Ramban Tunnel Collapse

It has been learnt that drilling of the mountains has resulted in a devastating landslide. According to officials, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni Nala collapsed on Thursday night during an audit. In the latest update, several people are still trapped inside the tunnel while four people were rescued in injured condition.