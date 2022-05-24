J&K: Lashkar-backed The Resistance Front Issues Threat Letter To Kashmiri Pandits

Terrorist group The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has issued a threat letter to Kashmiri Pandits. In the letter, the group warned that Resistance terrorists will drag Kashmiri Pandits out from their guarded 'dungeons' and can go to any extent.

"Kashmiri Pandits should use their brains otherwise their brains will get used by this Occupier regime. Kashmiri Pandits should not become pawns of this settler-colonial regime. If Pandits keep playing in the hands of occupier regime and become part of Settler colonialism then the end result they know. The Resistance Fighters can go to any extent even if they need to target the perpetrators hiding in their dens anywhere," the letter read.

The letter added, "If you Kashmiri Pandits and other collaborators keep licking the boots of these filthy Fascist colonial regime then your blood will spill and no matter where you all hide, the Resistance fighters will drag you out from your guarded dungeons."

On May 16, the Lashkar-e-Islam terrorist outfit warned Kashmiri Pandits to either flee Kashmir or be prepared for death. In a letter addressed to the president of a Migrant Colony in Pulwama, the "commander" of the terror group made a preposterous claim that the KP community desired the killing of Muslims living in the valley. Additionally, he contended that there was no space for them in the Union Territory.

In April, Lashkar-e-Islam (LeI) had issued another letter warning Muslims against intermingling with Kashmiri Pandits failing which they too will be killed.

Outrage over Rahul Bhat's killing

Rahul Bhat, who got a job as a clerk under the special Prime Minister's employment package for migrants, was killed by terrorists inside the Tehsil officer in Budgam's Chadoora town on May 12. The targeted killing led to widespread protests by Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmiri Hindu communities demanding adequate security from the government.

On Monday, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Kashmir Pandit employees and assured them that their problems will be addressed. Sinha also told protesting employees that the pain he felt over Bhat's killing is no less than what they felt.

"This administration is committed to the welfare of its employees. There is a need to see our intention... I want to assure you that your problems will be addressed honestly and judiciously," Sinha said.