The Resistance Front (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has taken responsibility for Thursday's terrorist attack and targeted killings in Srinagar. In its letter, the TRF stated that it killed the teachers for allegedly asking the parents to send their children for August 15 celebrations at the school. The TRF also claimed that it does not target innocents or civilians, but the ones who 'collaborate' with the Government of India.

In addition, the TRF has once against warned that domicile holders and people who collaborate with the Government will be targeted. Among other warnings, the TRF has also asserted that people should install and use CCTV cameras outside their homes or shops. The terrorists have also refuted any religious angle. However, contrary to their claims, the attack on Thursday has targeted the killing of minorities. Details of the terrorist attack have revealed that the terrorists dragged the two non-Muslim teachers out of the school building and shot them in the compound. Following this, they fled from the spot.

J&K: Three civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks

Earlier on Tuesday, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks within almost one hour. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, the first terrorist attack was done in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar and lastly at Bandipora district. Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the first attack, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit named Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. He was a prominent businessman in the valley region with two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947. The area was later cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists was initiated.

After that, the terrorists struck near Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar where one non-local civilian identified as Virender Paswan was killed by them. This was the second attack carried out on a non-Kashmiri street vendor. The deceased residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur. Following this, a third attack was reported from Bandipora District in North Jammu and Kashmir where a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The Kashmir police tweeted mentioning 'coward #terrorists shot dead a civilian'.