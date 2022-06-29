J&K: Lashkar-e-Taiba Hybrid Terrorist Arrested In Bandipora; Arms And Ammunition Recovered

In a major update coming from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as Mehboob-ul-Inam, was arrested on Wednesday by 14 RR of the Indian Army and 3rd Bn CRPF. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from him. Later, the police busted the hideout in Bandipora after receiving the location from Mehboob. Huge arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout as well.

Soon after the arrest, security forces, in an official statement, informed, "Today on 29-June-2022 after developing a specific input Bandipora Police with the assistance of 14 RR and 3rd Bn CRPF jointly arrested one hybrid terrorist of LeT at naka point Papchan Bandipora identified as Mehboob-ul-Inam Farhaan S/o Inam-ul-Haq Shah R/o Nadihal Bandipora along with 01 Chinese Grenade which he has kept inside the dicky of his Scooty bearing Registration No. JK15A 0839."

"On further interrogation/questioning the arrested hybrid Lashkar terrorist disclosed before SFs that he is associated with LeT and on the directions of LeT Tanzeem has made a hideout inside his shop at Nadihal Market," the statement added.

LeT Narco-terror Funding Module Busted

This comes four days after the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a narco-terror funding module by arresting four terrorist associates of LeT. Security forces also recovered incriminating materials, explosives, ammunition and vehicles from their possession. Budgam Police along with 53RR of the Indian Army and 181Bn of CRPF launched an operation and arrested four terrorist associates identified as Younis Manzoor, Mehboob Ahmed, Irshad Ahmad Ganie and Muzaffar Ahmad.

“The arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistic support to proscribed terror outfit LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit. Investigations also revealed that module has been working on the directions of terror operatives for collection of narcotics and subsequently distributing the proceeds of narcotics among the terrorists,” the police informed in a statement.