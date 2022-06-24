J&K: Lashkar-e-Taiba Narco-terror Funding Module Busted; 4 Terror Associates Arrested

Crushing the oxygen network of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police have busted a narco-terror funding module by arresting four terrorist associates. Forces have also recovered incriminating materials, explosives, ammunition and vehicles from their possession.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, Budgam Police along with 53RR of the Indian Army and 181Bn of CRPF launched an operation and arrested four terrorist associates identified as Younis Manzoor, Mehboob Ahmed, Irshad Ahmad Ganie and Muzaffar Ahmad.

“The arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistic support to proscribed terror outfit LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit. Investigations also revealed that module has been working on the directions of terror operatives for collection of narcotics and subsequently distributing the proceeds of narcotics among the terrorists,” police informed in a statement.

It further added that five vehicles have also been seized which have been purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales with the intention of keeping the money/proceeds safe and were set to be sold in the directions of active terrorists or terror operatives (handlers) as and when the money/payment was required by the terrorists.

“Besides, incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit LeT, explosive substance including 03 grenades, 02 AK-Magazines and 65 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession. FIR number 116/ 2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation is in progress,” the police statement added.

J&K Police eliminates 3 Lashkar terrorist

A few weeks ago, Jammu & Kashmir Police thwarted yet another infiltration attempt by neutralising three terrorists in the Jumagund village of Kupwara on Thursday. The terrorists, belonging to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the region.

"Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists, an encounter was launched when the terrorists were intercepted by Army and Police at around 6 AM," an official statement read. One of the terrorists was shot dead about an hour later, while two others were trapped by the security forces.