J&K: Lashkar-e-Taiba Offshoot TRF Claims Responsibility For Attack On Policeman In Pulwama

In a major development following the shocking killing of a Jammu and Kashmir police officer Farooq Ahmad Mir in Pulwama on June 18 morning, the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) terrorist outfit, The Resistance Force (TRF) has now claimed responsibility for the attack and further threatened similar dire consequences in the future.

As per the latest reports, the attack was carried out by Pakistan in an attempt to instill fear of terrorists among the locals and also to deliver a message that such attacks can be targeted on anyone.

This is not the first time when Pakistan-backed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or its offshoot TRF has made such an attempt in Jammu and Kashmir to terrorise the region and further push terrorists into the Indian territory every other day. Over the last few weeks now, terrorist attacks have increased in the valley resulting in multiple target killings and attacks on security personnel as well.

J&K police officer killed in a paddy field near residence

Speaking about the brutal killing of a Jammu and Kashmir police officer, the incident took place on the intervening night of June 17 and June 18 when Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir left his home last evening to water his paddy fields in Pulwama's Samboora village.

However, after he did not return till late, his family members went out looking for him and found his bullet-riddled body at the paddy field. They immediately informed the J&K police who rushed to the spot.

The police recovered the body and found a bullet injury on his chest while two bullet cartridges were lying on the field.

Image: Republic World