J&K: Lashkar-e-Taiba Offshoot TRF Issues Fresh Threat To Kashmiri Pandit Employees

Kashmir Fight, a group linked to Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF), on Sunday issued a fresh threat to Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the Prime Minister's Rehabilitation Package and warned of a targeted attack on them.

The terror outfit, sharing a government order dated December 14, said that these employees are working at the behest of central government and they would soon be targeted.

This development comes against the backdrop of the LeT offshoot releasing a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees. Two such threats were also issued this month.

In the aftermath of several targeted killings by terrorists, Kashmiri Pandit employees working in the valley under PM's Rehabilitation Package have shifted to Jammu and are demonstrating for over 200 days demanding relocation.

9 Kashmiri Pandits killed in J&K in 3 years: Govt

Nine Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020, Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, on Wednesday.

Four Kashmiri Pandits were killed this year and as many in 2021, while one was killed in 2020, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said.

Replying to another question, the MoS said the Ministry of Home has spent about Rs 2,815 crore for diverse aspects of security in the union territory in the last three years. He stated that Rs 1,267 crore was spent in 2019-20, Rs 611 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 936.095 crore in 2021-22.

MoS Rai also informed Lok Sabha that 2,639 government jobs have been provided to Kashmir migrants under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), 2015.

Furthermore, he stated that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a portal on September 7, 2021, to address the grievances of Kashmiri migrants.