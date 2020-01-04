J&K: Lashkar-e-Toiba Terrorist Nisar Dar Arrested By Police & Security Forces In Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said that 'wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Nisar Dar' was arrested by J&K Police & Security Forces on Friday night. According to reports, he had escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit was killed. This dreaded terrorist was wanted in many terror crimes, the police said. Nisar was a resident of Srinagar.

Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Nisar Dar arrested by J&K Police & Secuirity Forces.

He had escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist of proscribed terror outfit was killed. This dreaded terrorist was wanted in many terror crimes. pic.twitter.com/RcgoC1nahA — Imtiyaz Hussain (@hussain_imtiyaz) January 4, 2020

