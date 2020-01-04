The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

J&K: Lashkar-e-Toiba Terrorist Nisar Dar Arrested By Police & Security Forces In Srinagar

General News

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said that the wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Nisar Dar was arrested by J&K Police & Security Forces on Friday night.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said that 'wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Nisar Dar' was arrested by J&K Police & Security Forces on Friday night. According to reports, he had escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit was killed. This dreaded terrorist was wanted in many terror crimes, the police said. Nisar was a resident of Srinagar. 

READ | Shocking: 'Pakistan Zindabad' Sloganeering Over CAA In Meerut, One Arrested

READ | 'Iran Never Won A War', Says Donald Trump After Soleimani Killing

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA ATTACKS GOVT OVER ECONOMY
CPI(M) HITS OUT AT KERALA GUV
'IRAN NEVER WON A WAR', SAYS TRUMP
WE NEVER TALKED ABOUT PERSONAL LIFE
LABUSCHAGNE SCORE MAIDEN DOUBLE TON
UP POLICE ARREST 1 FOR PRO-PAK