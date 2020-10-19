J&K Leaders Slam Farooq Abdullah's Questioning By ED, Term It 'political Vendetta'

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir hit out at the Centre, hinting towards an alleged "political vendetta" behind the questioning.

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at the Centre alleging that the move displayed the Government's "nervousness" following the coming together of mainstream parties. Her statement comes in reference to the recent meeting held between mainstream political leaders who are signatories to the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's residence. The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K.

J&K People's Conference (J&K PC) Chief Sajad Lone also slammed the ED enquiry saying that it 'reeks of vendetta'. He added that the move would have an "opposite impact" than what is intended.

What a sorry state of affairs. Dr Farooq sahib summoned by ED. Reeks of vendetta. Contrary to what they want to coercively achieve this will certainly have the opposite impact. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) October 19, 2020

National Conference issues statement

Meanwhile, the National Conference has issued a statement saying that ED's summon to Abdullah was a 'case in point', considering the timing of the inquiry. “The ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is clearly the result of the unity that Dr Sahib has been able to forge among mainstream political parties in J&K. This is the price one faces when opposed to BJP’s ideology and divisive politics. Recent history is a witness to how BJP has been employing coercive and intimidative measures through various departments to target opposition leaders across the country. The recent ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is a case in point.”

The statement further added, “The timing of the recent summon is very clear. His previous summons were just before Aug 5 last year and today’s summon comes within days of forming the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration of which Dr Farooq Abdullah has taken a lead. Dr Farooq Abdullah continues to maintain his innocence and will cooperate with the authorities in what is nothing but a witch hunt.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money-laundering probe in a case related to the alleged embezzlement of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association funds. The NC president's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI, and also names former JKCA office-bearers, including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza.

