J&K Leaders Submit Memorandum Over Declining Health Infrastructure To L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu & Kashmir leaders, on July 21, submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, expressing grave concern over the deteriorating state of affairs of Kashmir's health sector. A delegation led by Member of Parliament and National Conference Patron Dr. Farooq Abdullah met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here today. As per the leaders, the diagnostic facilities at Kashmir’s premier tertiary care hospital Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) are in total collapse.

“SKIMS faces an acute shortage of infrastructure and funding. Important medical equipment that includes CT scan machines and MRI machines are either non-functional or insufficient, hindering the provision of proper care to patients. Linear Accelerator, a critical device for administering radiation to cancer patients, is unavailable at the critical care hospital,” said M Y Tarigami, the spokesperson of PAGD.

Leaders express concern over the status quo

The leaders expressed concern over the recent decision of the admin to divest SKIMS of its autonomous status. “The recent decision of the government to divest SKIMS of its autonomous status has had an adverse effect on its decision-making process. Presently, the institution is facing a staffing deficit with hundreds of slots at various levels viz, medical, paramedic, and administrative lying vacant. There is a 50 percent shortage of all technical and nursing staff. The recruitment has not been conducted for the last seven years," the memorandum said.

It also revealed that a total number of 1,201 posts of different categories including 115 faculty positions, 149 gazetted posts, 870 non-Gazetted and 67 positions of senior and junior residents positions are vacant. “The institute has not made any significant advancement in robotic surgery owing to financial constraints. Of the Rs 400 crore annual budget, around 70 percent is spent on salaries. The SKIMS is also running a paramedical and a nursing college,” it further reads.

“Besides the SKIMS, the other premier hospitals are facing well-nigh the similar issues. Hundreds of posts are lying vacant in SMHS, Srinagar and Children’s Hospital, Bemina. The top floor of the ward building of Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla, the only such hospital in Kashmir, was damaged in a fire incident in 2022, but the hospital continues to operate out of the same building," read the memorandum read.

Although the construction work on an additional 120 bedded block, funded by the World Bank, was taken up three years ago, it is yet to be completed. The building has missed several deadlines thus far. The Lt. Governor gave a patient hearing to all the leaders and assured them that the government is taking all necessary steps for the betterment of the public. He reiterated that the government is committed to improving the lives of all the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. The Lt. Governor also assured them that all the issues presented would be looked into and addressed on merit.