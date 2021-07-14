J&K: LeT Commander Aijaz, Two Local Terrorists Killed In Anti-terror Operation In Pulwama

As the anti-terror encounter continues, in a recent development, three terrorists were killed by the J&K Police in Pulwama on early July 14. The encounter operation began at late night on July 13, where the police recovered incriminating evidence such as arms and ammunition and imposed strict restrictions in the surrounding region. LeT commander Aijaz along with two local terrorists were killed.

Briefing on the encounter operation, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said, "The J&K police received information that 3 LeT terrorists were hiding in Pulwama. Upon receiving this information, Srinagar police, Pulwama police, and the Army moved to the spot and initiated the encounter operation".

The initial firing was slow as a civilian was trapped inside. The civil was vacated and the anti-terror operation was initiated in the early morning of July 14. And early morning started the encounter, one terrorist Aijaz was killed along with two local terrorists

Addressing the issue of foreign terrorists killing in J&K, Vijay said, "For the past month, about four foreign terrorists were killed, one in North Kashmir, one in Central Kashmir, and two in Pulwama district encounter".

He informed that the pattern of foreign terrorists found and killed in recent times means they move with the local terrorists. Pakistan terrorists or any foreign terrorists are involved in every attack reported.

Explaining the process of appealing to the local terrorist to surrender, Vijay Kumar said, "Local terrorists are often appealed to drop their arms and get back. This happens in two ways- a potential man who becomes a terrorist is brought back with the help of his parents while in other cases, we appeal during the live encounter where 15-20% success is observed".

He added, "It's important to kill the terrorists as they are a threat to the people and the nation, And in case of the terrorist support structures especially the online ones are eliminated through the NIA raids".

Terror attacks continue at J&K borders

According to a recent report, the Indian intelligence agency has warned regarding heavily armed terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba carrying 6 AK56 Rifles, 21 Grenades and 3 big bags are planning to infiltrate the Indian territory via Kashmir through Baban Nala in Samba district of Jammu. The Border Security Forces (BSF), military troops, as well as the anti-Infiltration grid deployed along the International Border have been put on high alert.

