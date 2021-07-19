J&K: LeT Commander Ishfaq, One Other Terrorist Killed In Anti-terror Operation In Shopian

The mission to eliminate terrorism continues in Jammu and Kashmir, in a recent update, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu's Shopian district. One of the terrorists is identified as LeT commander, Ishfaq alias Abu Akram.

The IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, informed that the encounter operation was initiated on July 18 evening after receiving information about two terrorists hiding in a house at Shopian. During the anti-terror operation, terrorists were given a chance to surrender.

LeT commander, Ishfaq alias Abu Akram had joined terror groups in 2017 after working as a J&K constable in 2010.

The encounter is completed and two AK-47 and other incriminating materials were recovered.

Earlier encounters by J&K police

On July 14, three terrorists were killed by the J&K Police in Pulwama. The encounter operation began at late night on July 13, where the police recovered incriminating evidence such as arms and ammunition and imposed strict restrictions in the surrounding region. LeT commander Aijaz along with two local terrorists were killed.

Addressing the issue of foreign terrorists killing in J&K, Vijay said, "For the past month, about four foreign terrorists were killed, one in North Kashmir, one in Central Kashmir, and two in Pulwama district encounter".

According to a recent report, the Indian intelligence agency has warned regarding heavily armed terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba carrying 6 AK56 Rifles, 21 Grenades and 3 big bags are planning to infiltrate the Indian territory via Kashmir through Baban Nala in Samba district of Jammu. The Border Security Forces (BSF), military troops, as well as the anti-Infiltration grid deployed along the International Border have been put on high alert.

Explosives discovered in J&K

On July 13, about 5 kgs of explosives were dismantled in Jammu's Samba district. This was reported to be a heavy explosive if triggered, would have resulted in a 'high magnitude effect' and evoked irresistible damage.

Local villagers of the Samba districts found the explosives and reported them to the J&K police. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and disposed of the explosives.

J&K police team, bomb disposal squad, and border security forces successfully dismantle the explosives using controlled explosions. The origin of the explosive remains unidentified and investigations of this matter are underway.

