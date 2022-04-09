J&K: LeT Commander Nisar Dar Killed In Anantnag Encounter By Security Forces

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nisar Dar, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sirhama village of Srigufwara in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir police officials said that LeT commander Nisar Dar was killed in Sirhama Anantnag's encounter on Saturday morning.

"LeT commander Nisar Dar was killed in Sirhama Anantnag's encounter. Search still going on," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Jammu & Kashmir | LeT commander Nisar Dar killed in Sirhama Anantnag encounter; Search still going on: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that J&K police informed about an encounter that started in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district in the Union Territory. Police and security forces are still on the job to tackle the situation on the spot. The internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for preventive measures.

#Encounter has started at Sirhama area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 8, 2022

Another ongoing encounter in Kulgam district

On Saturday morning, another shootout erupted between terrorists and counter-insurgent troops in Chakisamad village in the DH Pora region of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Reports said that a joint team of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation in Chakisamad village of DH Pora area after having credible inputs about the existence of some terrorists in the area.

"Encounters are going on in two districts of south Kashmir. LeT terrorist trapped in Anantnag and JeM terrorists in Kulgam," IGP Kashmir said.

#Encounter has started at ChakiSamad, DH Pora area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 9, 2022

'Terrorism in Kashmir reducing': IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

On Wednesday, Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar stated that 68 terrorists were neutralised in 40 successful operations in Kashmir Valley since December 2021.

IGP Kumar said “Many successful operations have been carried out. Most of these operations are clean and without any collateral damage. Neutralising a terrorist doesn't give any happiness to anyone, but the fact remains that the person with a weapon is a threat to society. We can't ignore this threat. I am happy to say that new recruitment has come down drastically and from the summer capital (Srinagar district), only 1 terrorist is alive."

He went on to add, “In all these anti-terror operations, terror outfits like JeM, LeT (TRF)and HM got major jolt which has caused frustration among terror outfits with the result now they try to hit at soft targets."

“Pakistani terrorists, who are present in the Valley, are also using newly recruited hybrid terrorists to carry attacks against soft targets (attacks against locals, non-locals, Kashmiri Pandits or security forces). Many of such hybrid terrorists have been identified and are on the radar of police,” he added.

The IGP Kashmir Zone also warned that while the focus remains on maintaining peace on the ground, Pakistan trying hard to give impetus to the violence (by giving instructions to their stooges to attack soft targets). Kumar further noted that terrorism in Kashmir is reducing. For the first time in history, the number of local active terrorists has reduced to less than 82.