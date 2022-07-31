J&K: LeT Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Forces In Baramulla; Arms & Ammunition Seized

On Sunday, one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in the Jammu and Kashmir's Binner area of Baramulla district, informed police sources. The killed terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat of Pattan and was active since May 2022. Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police informed that one AK rifle, two magazines, and 30 rounds have been recovered by the Police. The encounter had broken out in the late hours of Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the search operation is underway in the area.

#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmd Bhat of Pattan #Baramulla, active since 5/2022 & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines & 30 rounds recovered.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/pfY7V7Uywn — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 31, 2022

In yet another encounter, one terrorist was killed another one is still trapped in an encounter that broke out between the terrorists and the security forces on Saturday in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The encounter broke out in the early morning hours after a joint team of police and Indian Army troops received information about the presence of terrorists in the area. The encounter took place in the Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla.

It cordoned off the entire area after receiving the information following which the terrorists who were hiding started firing at the forces. In retaliation, the troops fired back and took down one terrorist. Tweeting about the same, the Kashmir Zone Police earlier this morning said, "Encounter has started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow." Later, it confirmed the death of one terrorist. No casualties or injuries were reported among the forces and the civilians.

(Image: Republic/PTI)