J&K: LeT Terrorist Zia Mustafa Neutralized In Poonch Encounter, Body Retrieved

In a major update to the encounter that broke between security forces and terrorists in Poonch on Sunday morning, LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa has been eliminated. The security forces were fired upon when jailed Mustafa was taken to a terrorist hideout area in Bhata Durian for identification. When J&K Police retaliated, heavy firing broke out leading to the death of the LeT terrorist. Republic Media's on-ground information mentioned that the dead body of Zia Mustafa has been recovered from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, two policemen and an Army jawan also sustained injuries. Initially, the J&K Police informed ANI that Mustafa was caught amidst the heavy firing and forces were not able to extract him. The LeT terrorist was taken for investigation with links to the ongoing operation in which 3 army jawans and a JCO were martyred.

Zia Mustafa's involvement in aiding terrorists was discovered

The security forces had reportedly found the involvement of jailed terrorist Zia Mustafa in aiding militants to enter the Union Territory. Shockingly, Zia Mustafa was inside the Kot Bhalwal Central jail from where he allegedly managed a mobile phone and stayed in contact with terrorists explaining the routes to enter Kashmir. J&K security forces, after suspecting his role brought him to Mendhar on 10-day police remand for questioning, according to sources.

Sources had earlier confirmed that a group of terrorists, hiding in Poonch’s Bhatta Durriyan, established contact with Zia Mustafa who was in prison and Mustafa helped them with routes to enter India and then to go to South Kashmir by crossing Pir Panjal as he had done 15 years ago. SIM cards and mobile phones were recovered from the Kot Bhalwal Jail a few months ago by CID-Counter Intelligence. It should be mentioned here that Mustafa's was the 11th detention by J&K Police.

Zia Mustafa's arrest

As per on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, Mustafa originally hailed from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and entered India some 15 years ago via the Surankote border. Earlier, on October 21, a woman was arrested over suspicions of aiding terrorists. On the other hand, the Poonch encounter entered day 14 on Sunday and parallelly forces are apprehending the role played by locals in helping terrorists hidden in forest areas of Poonch. A major update from the Indian Army in taking down the terrorists is still awaited.