J&K LG Announces Rs 1350cr Economic Package; 50% Off On Electricity & Water Bills For 1 Yr

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday addressed a press conference announcing a Rs 1,350 crores economic package for the citizens of J&K, specifically targetting the business community in the UT. "I am glad to announce a Rs 1,350 crores economic package for the people in the business community facing economic difficulties. This is additional to the benefits of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Program and other measures taken by us to comfort the business community," said LG Sinha.

Addressing further benefits for the business committee, LG Sinha announced that the administration had decided to give a 5% interest subvention to borrowers from the business community with no conditions for the next 6 months. "We have decided to give 5% interest subvention to every borrower from the business community, without any conditions for six months in the current financial year. This will be a huge relief and help in generating employment here," he said.

Read: J&K: Financial Package To Be Announced Soon, Says LG Manoj Sinha

Read: J&K: PDP Holds First Meeting Since Article 370 Abrogation, Protests Against Centre

50% discount on electricity & water bills

To help the civilians of the state, the J&K LG announced a 50% discount in electricity and water bills for a year for everyone in the UT. "Because of Coronavirus, auto drivers, taxi drivers have suffered a lot. We will help them as well. We are setting up a warehouse and food park here as well. The land for this will be sanctioned soon," added the LG.

"We are also setting up a customised Health-Tourism scheme by J&K bank for financial assistance to people in the tourism sector with good pricing and repayment options," announced LG Sinha.

Additionally, Manoj Sinha announced that stamp duty had been exempted in the UT up to March 2021 in case of all borrowers. "Under the credit card scheme, we have decided to extend the maximum limit of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for people working in the handloom and handicraft industry. They will also be given 7% interest subvention. From October 1, J&K bank will start a special desk for youth & women enterprises," he said.

Read: Centre's Team To Visit Jammu In View Of Alarming COVID-19 Situation: Singh

Read: Jammu And Kashmir Records 1,590 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 58,244

(With Agency Inputs)